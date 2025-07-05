Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 8:34PM MDT until July 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheridan

Lake, or 25 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake and Towner.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.