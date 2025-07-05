Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 4:41PM MDT until July 5 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 440 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of

Campo, or 20 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south

central Baca County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.