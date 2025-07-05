Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 5 at 4:41PM MDT until July 5 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:41 PM

At 440 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of
Campo, or 20 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south
central Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

