Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Divide, or 23 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. This thunderstorm
was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Teller
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.