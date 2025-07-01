Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 2:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Divide, or 23 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. This thunderstorm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Teller

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.