Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 8:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Victor to near Canon

City to 6 miles northwest of Royal Gorge. Movement was east

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Royal Gorge, Canon City, and Penrose.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.