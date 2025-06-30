Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 8:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Victor to near Canon
City to 6 miles northwest of Royal Gorge. Movement was east
southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Royal Gorge, Canon City, and Penrose.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.