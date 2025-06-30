Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Florissant, or 23 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Florissant and Divide.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.