Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Florissant, or 23 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Florissant and Divide.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.