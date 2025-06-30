Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:35 PM

At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Palmer Lake, or 19 miles north of Colorado Springs. This thunderstorm
was moving east southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail and brief heavy
rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Palmer Lake and Monument.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.