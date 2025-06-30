Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 6:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 633 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Palmer Lake, or 19 miles north of Colorado Springs. This thunderstorm

was moving east southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail and brief heavy

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Palmer Lake and Monument.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.