Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 10:44AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1043 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles southwest of Forder, or 37 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport,
moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Crowley County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.