Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 30 at 4:32PM MDT until June 30 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Teller County in central Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Cheesman Reservoir, or 32 miles northwest of Colorado Springs,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Teller County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.