Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 7:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Stonington, or 17 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Stonington.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.