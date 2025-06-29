Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northwest of Crowley, or 28 miles east of Pueblo Airport,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Crowley and eastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.