Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Kim, or 38 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Kim.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.