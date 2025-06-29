Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Hanover, or 23 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El

Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.