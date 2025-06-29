Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 130 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Penrose, or 19 miles west of Pueblo, moving west at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, and Penrose.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.