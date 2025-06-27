Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 7:17PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 717 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles north of Keyes, or 17 miles west of Elkhart, moving northeast
at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.