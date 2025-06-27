Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 4:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Kim to 20 miles northwest

of Kenton. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.