Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along
a line extending from 6 miles west of Forder to 8 miles south of
Pueblo Reservoir. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Fowler, Olney Springs, Boone, Crowley, Salt
Creek, Blende, Avondale, and Pueblo Depot.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

