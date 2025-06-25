Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Peyton, or 19 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Peyton, Falcon, and Cimarron Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.