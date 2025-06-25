Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Palmer Lake, or 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east
at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake, and
Gleneagle.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.