Special Weather Statement issued June 25 at 1:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Palmer Lake, or 20 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake, and

Gleneagle.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.