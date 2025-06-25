Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 1:47PM MDT until June 25 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 147 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Calhan, or 27
miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Calhan.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.