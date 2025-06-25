Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 2:51PM MDT until June 25 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated areas of light rains and
embedded thunderstorms across the warned area. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northeastern Colorado Springs, Calhan, Peyton and Black Forest.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.