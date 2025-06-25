Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 2:01PM MDT until June 25 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 201 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Northeastern Colorado Springs, Calhan, Peyton and Black Forest.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.