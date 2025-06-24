Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms developing

along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Truckton to 9 miles

northwest of Pueblo Depot to 9 miles south of Avondale to 20 miles

south of Blende. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Boone, Avondale, and Pueblo Depot.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.