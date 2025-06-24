Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 1:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northwestern Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black Forest,

Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.