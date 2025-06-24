Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 4:43PM MDT until June 24 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 443 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of

Hanover, or 23 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Truckton.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.