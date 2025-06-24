Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 1:45PM MDT until June 24 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern
Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black
Forest, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security, Security-Widefield, Falcon,
Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.