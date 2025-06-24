Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 24 at 1:45PM MDT until June 24 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Locations impacted include… Colorado Springs, Fountain, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black Forest, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security, Security-Widefield, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, and Peterson Space Force Base. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

At 144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph.

