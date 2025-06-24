Flash Flood Warning issued June 24 at 4:24PM MDT until June 24 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 730 PM MDT.
* At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Salt Creek, Blende, Pueblo West and Pueblo
Reservoir.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.