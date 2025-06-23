Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 4:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.