Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 23 at 6:46PM MDT until June 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Campo, or 21 miles north of Boise City, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.