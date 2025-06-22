Red Flag Warning issued June 22 at 2:39PM MDT until June 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.
* TIMING…Until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.