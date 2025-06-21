Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 3:38AM MDT until June 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 3:38 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 220, 223 and 225.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM this
morning to 10 PM MDT this evening. For the second Red Flag
Warning, from 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Sunday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

