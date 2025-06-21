Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 2:25PM MDT until June 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 10 AM until 10 PM Saturday
and Sunday across the central and southern mountains…
…Fire Weather Watch has been issued Monday afternoon and evening
across the central mountains…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 225…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 10 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 10 PM
MDT Sunday.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.