Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 10:04PM MDT until June 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM until 10 PM

Sunday across the central and southern mountains…

…A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday afternoon and

evening across the central and southwest mountains…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* TIMING…From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Sunday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.