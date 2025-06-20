Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers 7 miles west

of Las Animas, or 10 miles east of North La Junta, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, John Martin Reservoir, Blue Lake, and Fort Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.