Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 9:45PM MDT until June 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 10 PM
MDT Saturday. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to
10 PM MDT Sunday.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.