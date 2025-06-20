Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 9:45PM MDT until June 22 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 10 PM

MDT Saturday. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to

10 PM MDT Sunday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.