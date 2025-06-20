Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 2:33PM MDT until June 21 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 225…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Saturday. A Red Flag Warning has

also been issued from 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Sunday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* TIMING…Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM MDT

Saturday and Sunday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.