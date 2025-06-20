Heat Advisory issued June 20 at 2:49PM MDT until June 21 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For today, temperatures of 102 to 106 expected. For

Saturday, temperatures of 101 to 105 expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.

For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.