Heat Advisory issued June 20 at 2:49PM MDT until June 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For today, temperatures of 96 to 104 expected. For

Saturday, temperatures of 94 to 103 expected.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont

County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.

For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, limit time outdoors, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.