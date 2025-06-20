Heat Advisory issued June 20 at 10:09AM MDT until June 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For today, temperatures of 102 to 106 expected. For
Saturday, temperatures of 101 to 105 expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, limit time outdoors, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.