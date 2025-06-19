Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles west of Kim, or 39 miles north of Des Moines, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las
Animas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.