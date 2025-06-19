Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Model, or 22 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. Strong

outflow winds may occur several miles ahead of this

thunderstorm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Model and Trinchera.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.