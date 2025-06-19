Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 2:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Aguilar to 9 miles

southeast of Stonewall. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Raton Pass, Boncarbo, Segundo, and

Hoehne.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.