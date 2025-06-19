Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 12:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1235 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mesita, or 25 miles north of Questa, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Luis, Mesita, Jaroso, San Acacio, San Pablo, Sanchez Reservoir,

Chama, and Garcia.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.