Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Greenhorn Mountain, or 30 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving south at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Greenhorn Mountain, Rye, and Colorado City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.