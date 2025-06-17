Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Greenhorn Mountain, or 30 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving south at

15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Greenhorn Mountain, Rye, and Colorado City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.