Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Greenhorn Mountain, or 32 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving southeast
at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Greenhorn Mountain, Rye, San Isabel, and Colorado City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.