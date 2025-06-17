Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles east of Greenhorn Mountain, or 22 miles south of Pueblo, moving
east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rye and Colorado City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.