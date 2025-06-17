Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 2:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pikes Peak, or 8 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM MDT for
central and east central Colorado.