Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 11:23AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1123 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Schriever Space Force Base, or 12 miles east of Colorado Springs,
moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Colorado Springs, Yoder, Schriever Space Force Base, and
Ellicott.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.