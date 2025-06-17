Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:41PM MDT until June 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:41 PM

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 441 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoehne, or
near Trinidad, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Trinidad and Hoehne.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

