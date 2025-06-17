Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:35PM MDT until June 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Teller County in central Colorado…

West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 435 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Divide, or 15

miles west of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Pikes Peak, Crystola,

Chipita Park, and Cascade.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.