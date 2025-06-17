Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 11:30AM MDT until June 17 at 12:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 1215 PM MDT.

* At 1130 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodland

Park, or 18 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola, Chipita

Park, and Cascade.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.